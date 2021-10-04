Aryan Khan was presented in the court on Monday after his one-day NCB custody ended

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan remanded to NCB custody till Thursday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till Thursday, October 7 in a drug case.



Aryan was presented in the court on Monday after his one-day NCB custody ended.

The NCB had sought the custody of Aryan till October 11.

According to NCB officials, ‘shocking, incriminating material’ was found on Aryan’s phone.

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday hours after he was detained by the NCB after drugs were found on the cruise he was on.

Other accused including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been sent to NCB custody till October 7.

They were also arrested after being questioned in the same case.

Meanwhile, B-town celebrities have extended their support to the Raees actor after the arrest of Aryan.

Salman Khan also visited his best friend Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening.