Akshay Kumar: ‘What I love most about Umer Sharif is his comic timing and delivery’

Akshay Kumar: ‘What I love most about Umer Sharif is his comic timing and delivery’

When Akshay Kumar praised Umer Sharif’s comedy skills

Earlier, during an interview with The Express Tribune, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar sang praises about legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif’s humor and quick wittedness.

The Bell Bottom actor had said, “I’ve watched Umer Sharif since I entered the industry over 20 years ago and he is one of the best comedians of all time.”

He had added, “What I love most about him is his comic timing and delivery. You can be the funniest man on paper but unless you’ve got the timing right, your joke will be lost. Mr Umer Sharif, I salute your gift!”

The Comedy King passed away on Saturday in Germany after serious health complications.