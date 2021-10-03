Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is officially under arrest in drug case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, October 3, hours after he was detained in a drug bust.
On Saturday night, NCB officials raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast where they detained eight people including Aryan Khan on possession of drugs.
According to reports, lawyer Satish Maneshinde will be representing Aryan Khan in this matter. Maneshinde is currently speaking with the NCB office in Mumbai.
The NCB officials are expected to scan Aryan Khan's mobile phone to check for traces of his direct involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs.
Umer Sharif died in Germany after a prolonged illness on Saturday
The officials of NCB are questioning Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in drug case
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak underwent cosmetic procedure because of her deviated septum
Shabana Azmi married Javed Akhtar who already had a wife and two kids
'I guess Falak gave this gulab to Sarah as well,' quips Twitter
Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi's son Mustafa expresses joy in rain