Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is officially under arrest in drug case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, October 3, hours after he was detained in a drug bust.

On Saturday night, NCB officials raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast where they detained eight people including Aryan Khan on possession of drugs.

According to reports, lawyer Satish Maneshinde will be representing Aryan Khan in this matter. Maneshinde is currently speaking with the NCB office in Mumbai.

The NCB officials are expected to scan Aryan Khan's mobile phone to check for traces of his direct involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs.

