Priyanka Chopra is 'facing fears' on the sets of 'Citadel:' See picture

Priyanka Chopra teases first look of her ‘Citadel’ character, shares BTS snap

Globally famed star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has shared the first look of her character from upcoming series Citadel. The actress has teased her fans and followers with latest behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of the upcoming series.

The White Tiger actress is currently filming for her next series with Russo Brothers, Citadel, in Spain. In the shared silhouette picture, the actress can be seen holding a gun.

Sharing the picture, PeeCee wrote, “Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her. #BTS #Citadel.”

The picture has left her fans in excitement as many liked and reacted ‘heart’ on her post on Instagram.





Citadel has been keeping the Quantico actress busy since earlier this year. Priyanka has been documenting her experience of filming the series, helmed by Russo Brothers., on her social media handles.

During the Europe shoot, she had shared a selfie in a face mask while on her way to the sets. She captioned it, “Taking advantage of the drive to work!” and added hashtags, ‘Self care first’ and ‘Citadel.’

The series also stars Game of Thrones and Eternals' star Richard Madden.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several other projects in the pipeline. She recently announced the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. In Hollywood, she will be next seen in The Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves.