Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar's son Mustafa claps out of joy in rain

Naimal Khawar Khan is giving fans a sneak peek into son Mustafa's summer shenangians.
Khan, who welcomed son Mustafa with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in July 2020, is an avid social media user. The Anaa actress often shares pieces of art and nature at the photo-sharing app. This time around, she has given fans a sneak peek into her little munchkin jumping out of joy in the rain.
Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Khan posted a photo of one-year-old Mustafa as he played with his baby giraffe toy in the rain.
"Just lost in some thoughts with Mr giraffe," she captioned alongside the photo.
In another photo shared by the actress in her Instagram Stories, Mustafa seemed to be enjoying in father Hamza's arms as the duo together looked at the trees.
Khan also posted a video of little Mustafa clapping against a window as he expressed his joy amid the rain.
Kubra Khan: ‘We as human beings have the funniest scales to measure what’s a big or a small deal’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gears up for International trip
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram come across strong winds amid honeymoon
Ranveer Singh named as NBA India brand ambassador
'Can I call you Amit Jee?' asks the contestant
Mahira Khan joins protest against unjust expulsion of IBA student