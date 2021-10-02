Umer Sharif was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States.

Umer Sharif was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States.

Kapil Sharma bids tearful adieu to comedian Umer Sharif

Indian actor and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistani star Umer Sharif, who passed away in Germany on Saturday.



The Kapil Sharma Show host turned to Twitter and shared a throwback photo of Umer Sharif with a heartbreaking farewell to the legend.

Kapil tweeted, “Alvida legend. May your soul Rest In Peace #UmerShareef” along with numerous folded hands emoticons.

Umer Sharif was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States.

The comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.

Umer Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, in an Urdu-speaking family in Liaquatabad, Karachi. The star was well-acclaimed as one of the biggest comedians in Asia.