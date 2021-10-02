Scott Disick boasts about his 'really crazy' $400k Ferrari

Talentless designer Scott Disick has bragged about his 'really crazy' Ferrari while posing with pricey fleet after re-following Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media.
The 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian's ex boasted about his 'really crazy' chalk grey wrap job while posing against a fleet of pricey cars which included a Ferrari F8.
Scott gave his $400K Ferrari 812 a face lift and took to Instagram to show it off on Friday.
'Had to make my 812 this chalk grey I found by @inozetek, literally looks like paint and is a wrap it's really crazy,' he wrote.
Scott's post comes just days after he re-followed everyone in the Kardashian Jenner clan on Instagram after previously purging them from his 'following' count.
Scott Disick seemed to hint that things were not good with the Kardashian-Jenner family as he previously unfollowed all of them on Instagram. But things appeared to have bettered themselves just days later, as he was seen following the clan again.
