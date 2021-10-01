KBC: Contestant flirts with Amitabh Bachchan, the actor asks the producer to cancel the show

'Can I call you Amit Jee?' asks the contestant

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, asked its producer to 'stop' the program because of a contestant.

In a promo shared by Sony TV, the game show host was spotted engaging in a flirtatious session with his fan.

"Can I call you Amit Jee?" asked constant Namrata as she sat against Bachchan on the hot seat. The actor replied, "Call me Amit."

Bachchan then turned towards the camera and told the producer to stop the show since he is going out for tea with the contestant.

