‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan plays chess with son Emir: See photo

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan plays chess with son Emir

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his five years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan enjoyed playing chess on Sunday.



Engin aka Ertugrul took to Instagram and shared a video clip showcasing the chessboard with caption "With Emir."

Engin, who is an avid social media user with 4.5 million followers on Instagram, often shares with the fans his sweet moments with his children son Emir and three years old daughter Alara.

Last week, the Turkish actor enjoyed the weekend with family in a jungle.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared a glimpse of their jungle trip with their kids.

She posted the adorable photos with caption in Turkish which reads: “Greetings from nature! The faces are smiling because we love fresh air, plenty of oxygen and new seasons, new beginnings.”

Neslisah also posted a loved-up picture with the husband and the photo went viral on social media instantly.

