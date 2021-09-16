Late actor Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account to be deactivated with Saira Banu’s consent

The family of late veteran star Dilip Kumar has decided to deactivate his Twitter account on Wednesday. The celebrated Indian actor passed away in July at the age of 98. His wife Saira Banu has given her consent to deactivate the Twitter account.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the couple’s family friend Faisal Farooq, who said that Saira Banu had given her consent.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, Faisal shared that the family had a discussion and deliberation about closing the account. “After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I have decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. Faisal Farooqui,” he wrote.

Both Saira Banu and Faisal have constantly kept fans updated about Dilip Kumar’s life and health through his Twitter handle. However, now post the demise of the legendary star, they have decided to deactivate the account.

Recently, Saira Banu was admitted to Hinduja Hospital after she complained of chest congestion. She was admitted to ICU for three days and was later discharged.