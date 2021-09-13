Arslan Naseer shares reason for pursuing acting: ‘I figured it’s a new experience’

Pakistani actor Arslan Naseer who made his acting debut in Chupke Chupke, appeared on a talk show and reflected on his YouTube career. He further shared the reason behind pursing acting.

Naseer was asked if he has stopped making videos about people in which he made jokes about celebrities, he said he’s still into making videos, “Even the people I made videos on, they really enjoyed them. Mazaak uraane aur mazaak karne mein farq hota hai [Making fun of someone and making a joke are different things]. They could see that a line wasn’t being crossed. This is the kind of comedy we grew up with, watching Anwar Maqsood sahab and Moin Akhtar sahab. The comedy they did wouldn’t offend but it was also funny.”

The actor revealed he was never interested in acting, “I had been working on YouTube for a while, so I would get offers from television every now and then. I wasn’t too interested, since I used to work in the corporate sector.”

He explained, “I never thought I would work in the acting business. That’s also one of the reasons why I got into the field. I figured it’s a new experience. I was in my comfort zone on social media, so this was a learning experience. On social media, one person does the scriptwriting, shooting and editing. In television, there’s teamwork involved and you get to meet people like yourself.”

While talking about YouTube, Naseer stated, “If you’re only on YouTube to make money, then your thinking gets compromised at some level. Due to that, unfortunately, negativity goes viral.”

He added, “Even if people end up making some money off a video for a month, they start getting desperate for more, or to at least maintain that steady stream of income since it fluctuates a lot, which also depends on who and where your audience is."