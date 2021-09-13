Gulsim said “Welcome to Turkey beautiful Ayeza, I hope we will meet”

‘Ertugrul’ star warmly welcomes Ayeza Khan in Turkey

Turkish star Gülsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, warmly welcomed Ayeza Khan in Turkey.



Ayeza, who is currently in Turkey on a family trip, turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photo to thank her fans after she crossed 10 million followers.

Commenting on her post, Gulsim said “Welcome to Turkey beautiful Ayeza, I hope we will meet” followed by heart-eyed emoticons.

Responding to the Turkish actor, Ayeza Khan said “@gyulsim we are meeting definitely” followed by a heart emoji.

The Mehar Posh actor on Sunday became the first Pakistani celebrity to cross 10 million followers on Instagram.

She said, “We are 10 million followers strong today. Love my little fandom. Thank you guys so much for your love.”



