Nargis Fakhri confirms she once dated Uday Chopra: ‘he was the most beautiful human I met’

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri appeared in an interview and revealed that she regrets not being open about her relationship with Uday Chopra.
The Rockstar actor shared, “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul.”
She added, “The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolize certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors.”
