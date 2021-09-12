Here’s what happened when Prachi Desai travelled to another country for special someone

During an interview, Bollywood actress Prachi Desai revealed she once flew to another country for someone just to find out that person had lied to her.

The Azhar actor shared, “I’ve flown across countries for someone. When I had spoken to ‘him’ on the phone, he said he was in a particular country. I believed him and flew across to give him a surprise. But when I reached there, I realized that he had lied. He was not there! I made the most of it and holidayed alone. That’s how you cope with it, you give yourself a good time."

Desai further told what happened afterwards, “I’m not the kind who will stalk you. I drive a person crazy just by ignoring them. He had absolutely no idea why I was giving him the silent treatment because he had no idea I had flown there. It worked wonderfully.”

She added, “I’m a practical person. Even though I’m sensitive, I can’t dwell on situations and let them affect me. I deal with things internally. People around me won’t even know what’s going on. I’ll never create a scene. Maybe after some time has passed, I’ll tell them off in a civil manner. It can be a little unhealthy at times but that’s how I deal with it.”