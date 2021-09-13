Aiman Khan becomes 2nd most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Aiman Khan has become the second most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9 million followers after Ayeza Khan.
The Ishq Tamasha actor reached nine million milestone two days after the wedding of her sister Minal Khan, who is also an avid social media user.
She reached 9 million Instagram followers with 1413 posts.
Aiman is currently following 296 people on the Facebook-owned app.
Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan is the first showbiz star to reach 10 million followers on Instagram.
She had dethroned Aiman as the most followed Pakistani celebrity on January 29, 2021.
Aiman’s sister Minal Khan, who tied the knot to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday, is followed by 7.8 million followers.
Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly are also among the top five most followed celebrities with 7.9 and 7.2 million followers respectively.
