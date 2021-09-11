Zeb Bangash’s new song aims to bridge gaps between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Singers Shamali Afghan and Zeb Bangash recently dropped their latest collaboration Love Letters to Kabul through which they hope to cure hatred between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The song focuses on musical connection between India, Afghanistan and Pakistan, the singers hope that the counties are able to reconsider their stance on ongoing humanitarian crisis in Kabul.

During an interview with Express Tribune, Bangash was asked if music can play a role in improving relation between the neighboring countries, to which she responded, “Of course! Connection to the Afghan culture is part of our genetic make-up. All three Afghan Ustads that we are covering in our EP have either contributed to or played in Pakistan. Ustad Nashenas has several PTV recordings. Most of our parents and grandparents would have all his cassettes. Ustad Biltoon has come and performed here so many times. So with travel, the transition of music is a continuum and it has been that way for a long time.”

Bangash and Afghan wish that through their music the states can put aside their differences and focus on bridging gaps.

Listen to the song below:







