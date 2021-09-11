On Friday, Umer’s wife Zareen updated fans about his health saying next 24 hours are critical for him.

Johnny Lever pays a rich tribute to Umer Sharif

Bollywood actor and comedian Johnny Lever has paid a rich tribute to veteran Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif and prayed for his speedy recovery.



In a video message, the Dulhe Raja actor said, “Our beloved star Umar Sharif is unwell these days. I am so sad to hear this.”

He also urged his fans to pray for Umar’s speedy recovery. “Umar bhai May God bless you with good health,” he added.

Umer Sharif, the recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as comedian, actor and producer in the showbiz industry, is unwell for some time.

In a message from the official Facebook page of the comedy king, Zareen said, “24 hours are critical for umer please pray as much as you can! Mrs zareen umer.”







