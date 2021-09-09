Ahsan, Minal confess their love for each-other with loved-up photos

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pose for PDA-filled pictures on Mayun: See Photos

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram were joined by friends and family on Wednesday night for the celebration of their Mayun ceremony.

The lovebirds who both pulled off yellow outfits for the day, struck poses for a lot of chummy photos, declaring their love for each other.

"We’re getting married tomorrow," excitedly wrote Ahsan alongside a series of pictures on his Instagram the next day.

Minal as well returned Ahsan's love on her Instagram handle.

"I love you I love you I love you I love you," she wrote in a confessional post.

Minal and Ahsan are getting married on September 10, a few months after their engagement in 2021.





