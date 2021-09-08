Neha Kakkar praised Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor saying “God bless you both! You’re both so beautiful”

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor meet Neha Kakkar in Dubai

Pakistani celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor met Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh in Dubai.



Ayeza and her husband turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared sweet photos with Neha Kakkar and Rohanpareet.

The Deewnagi actor posted the photos with caption “Jub we met” followed by a heart emoticon.

Tagging Neha and Rohanpreet, Ayeza also posted the same selfie with simple heart emoji in the caption.



However, they did not mention the date of their meeting with the Bollywood musicians.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over them.

Commenting on the post, the O Saki Saki singer praised Ayeza and Danish Taimoor saying “God bless you both! You’re both so beautiful” alongwith a heart emoticon.



