Anil Kapoor reveals reason of working in ‘Nayak’ as he marks 20 years of its release

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor on Tuesday disclosed the reason of doing film Nayak as he marked 20 years of its release, saying “I believed in its message.”



The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal and Amrish Puri.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Anil Kapoor shared a still from the film to mark 20 years of Nayak release.

He wrote in the caption “20 years ago I was the Reel life CM for a day and the rest is history!”

The Malang actor further said “A lot of people had their views about me doing #Nayak but I knew I had to do this film & believed in its message! And now here we are celebrating #20yearsofNayak!!”

Anil Kapoor essays the role of Shivaji Rao, an honest journalist.



Directed by S. Shankar, Nayak: The Real Hero hit the cinemas on September 7, 2001.