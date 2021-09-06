Imran Ashraf committed to pleasing Allah

Imran Ashraf takes to Instagram to get candid about his relationship with Allah

Actor Imran Ashraf revealed that his is seeking to please Allah Almighty in his life.

The actor took to Instagram to share a new photo where he could be seen standing by the beach and enjoying the beautiful scenery.

In the caption the star shared a few poetic lines praising Allah and expressing how he was devoted to pleasing Him.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor is nominated for the Lux Style Award Best Actor category for his performance in Geo Entertainment's popular drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley.

Geo Entertainment bagged the highest number of nominations this year in Pakistan's showbiz industry's most popular annual award show Lux Style Awards.

It has managed to bag a total of 25 nominations in various categories for multiple drama serials.

Fans can visit the website www.luxstyle.pk to cast their votes.



