Engin Altan Duzyatan announces release date of new drama serial ‘Barbaroslar’

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is best known for his role as Ertugrul, has announced the release date of his next drama serial Barbaroslar.



Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared latest trailer of his upcoming drama to announce the release date.

He shared the release date in the caption in Turkish which reads: “From Thursday, 16.09.2021 at 20:00 @trt1.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



In the series, Engin will portray the titular role of Hayreddin Barbarossa, an Ottoman corsair and later admiral of the Ottoman Navy at the time of Suleiman the Magnificent.



The fans of ‘Ertugrul’ are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in the all-new avatar.