'The character was something I had never done before,' says Faysal

Exclusive: Faysal Quraishi talks about blazing success of 'Muqaddar' ahead of Lux Style Awards

The awe-inspiring career of Faysal Quraishi does not need an introduction. The actor, who rose to fame with his debut movie Saza in 1992, has ever since had a long trail of successful and versatile on-screen presence.

More than 20 years in the industry, there is no stone that Faysal has left unturned. From essaying roles that shed light on prominent power players to acing characters that amuse viewers with their exceptional comic timing, Faysal has proved that he is the reigning king of showbiz. It is perhaps his very quality that will bag him The Best Actor nod this Lux Style Awards.

Muqaddar, his first collaboration with 7th Sky Entertainment after Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan (2010), is special to him for many reasons. The serial, apart from marking his big comeback on television, also garnered praised for its narratives around feudalism, politics, and women empowerment.



Speaking with GEO News in an exclusive interview, the 47-year-old actor praised the serial’s extraordinary script and its inspiring execution.

"This comes as my second collaboration with Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. What really caught my attention towards the drama was its script. The character was something I had never done before. When I sat in for script reading, the whole story really caught my attention and made me instantly want to play around with the character," divulged Faysal.

He also went on to heap praises for director Shehrazade Sheikh, who with her 'keen' vision, inspired Faysal to perform in his full element.

“Shehrazade is always very keen on her projects. She has a huge role in making Sardar Saif ur Rehman (his character from Muqaddar) appreciated by the audiences.”

It is indeed a prestigious nod for Faysal to be nominated for the 'Best Actor' category at Lux Style Awards. Awards and recognitions always get him excited, as would any actor who puts his blood and sweat into his work.

“My heart races every time I bag a nomination. And while everybody feels that they’ll win, there’s only one that is admired the most by the audiences."

Faysal continued, "It’s a viewer’s choice award after all and it really depends on their votes. I would like to thank viewers for loving me in Muqaddar. We’re eagerly waiting for the results.”

