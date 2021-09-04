Alia Bhatt shares first look of Rishi Kapoor's 'Sharmaji Namkeen': 'Miss you'

Indian actor Alia Bhatt is paying special tribute to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's father, Rishi Kapoor.

On Rishi's birth anniversary the first look of his last film, Sharma Ji Namkeen is unveiled by the filmmakers featuring the late actor in a sweater, holding a briefcase.

"miss you," wrote Alia with a heart emoticon as she further shared the poster.

Earlier, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the same poster on her Instagram account, remembering her father in heartfelt words.

"We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film," she captioned alongside the post.



Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020. Hir role in Sharmaji Namkeen was later taken over by Paresh Rawal.