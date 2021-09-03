Sister Aiman Khan also shares glimpses of the night

Minal Khan rings in her bridal shower with Aiman Khan and other celebrities

Minal Khan is having a sleepover with her girl gang before tying the knot.

The star who is all set to marry actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram next week is cherishing her last days as a bachelorette with her friends from showbiz, including sister Aiman Khan.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Minal documented her bridal shower photos.

"All thanks to my Girls," she wrote before tagging Aiman, Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi.





Minal's themed bridal shower consisted of color co-ordinated satin night wears and adorable props for the photo booth.

Sister Aiman also shared glimpses of the night on her Instagram Story.

Take a look:



