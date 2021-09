Sarah Talat Iqbal's cause of death remains to be seen

Daughter of famous actor Talat Iqbal, Sarah Talat Iqbal has died.

According to reports, Sarah was struggling with an illness for a long time however, it remains to be seen what the cause of death is.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah's mother Sumbul Talat Iqbal was widely known for her work in television.

Sumbul later passed away in 2014 from cancer in Texas in the United States.

