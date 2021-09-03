Iqra Aziz revealed “A pamper and clothing change session before leaving for work”

Yasir Hussain changes son Kabir’s clothes for the first time: See photos

Pakistani actor and playwright Yasir Hussain changed son Kabir Hussain’s clothes for the first time, his wife Iqra Aziz disclosed the photo.



Iqra Aziz on Friday shared a sweet photo of Yasir Hussain, changing a pamper and clothes of their newborn son Kabir, saying “I am so proud of you.”

The Suno Chanda actor took to Instagram and posted the adorable snap of the father-son duo with caption “A pamper and clothing change session before leaving for work” alongwith a heart emoji.

Iqra further revealed Yasir changed Kabir’s clothes for the first time.

“P.S. he changed kabir’s clothes for the first time, i am so proud of you @yasir.hussain131 you’ve helped me so much in this new phase of my motherhood from pamper changes to holding him while i rest for a bit, and making me breakfasts.”

Commenting on the post, Sadia Ghaffar said “MASHAA ALLAH! only a good Son can be a good Husband and Father.”



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.