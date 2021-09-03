 
Friday September 03, 2021
Iqra Aziz revealed “A pamper and clothing change session before leaving for work”

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Friday, Sep 03, 2021
Yasir Hussain changes son Kabir’s clothes for the first time: See photos

Pakistani actor and playwright Yasir Hussain changed son Kabir Hussain’s clothes for the first time, his wife Iqra Aziz disclosed the photo.

Iqra Aziz on Friday shared a sweet photo of Yasir Hussain, changing a pamper and clothes of their newborn son Kabir, saying “I am so proud of you.”

The Suno Chanda actor took to Instagram and posted the adorable snap of the father-son duo with caption “A pamper and clothing change session before leaving for work” alongwith a heart emoji.

Iqra further revealed Yasir changed Kabir’s clothes for the first time.

“P.S. he changed kabir’s clothes for the first time, i am so proud of you @yasir.hussain131 you’ve helped me so much in this new phase of my motherhood from pamper changes to holding him while i rest for a bit, and making me breakfasts.”

Commenting on the post, Sadia Ghaffar said “MASHAA ALLAH! only a good Son can be a good Husband and Father.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

