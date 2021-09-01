Lux Style Awards 2021: Imran Ashraf, Faysal Quraishi, Hamza Abbasi, Danish Taimoor earn nods

The Lux Style Awards has announced the nominations for 22 leading categories across critics and viewer’s choice awards for its 20th edition.



Several big names of Pakistan's drama industry have earned nods at the LSA 2021.

Pakistan's much-loved star Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial Muqaddar along with Danish Taimoor (Deewangi), Hamza Ali Abbasi (Alif) and Imran Ashraf (Kahin Deep Jalay).

The 20th Lux Style Awards did not have any film submissions received this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and closure of cinema houses across the country.



Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSA 2021 with a total of 25 nods as its dramas have won hearts of viewers and received applause from the critics.

The Lux Style Awards is held annually in Pakistan. The awards celebrate style in the entertainment industry, and it is the oldest event dedicated to cinema, television, fashion, music and film industry in the country.

