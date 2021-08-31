Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' sues insurance company over delays

'Mission: Impossible' is due to release in 2022

A lawsuit filed on Monday accuses the "Mission Impossible 7"s insurance company of failing to pay out for all but one of the costly stoppages.



According to the lawsuit, production on the new “Mission: Impossible” movie was shut down seven times due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The stoppages were caused by positive coronavirus tests among members of the cast or crew, or quarantine or lockdowns imposed in countries where the thriller was being filmed.



The lawsuit accuses Indiana-based Federal Insurance Company of breach of contract, saying it has agreed only to pay out $5 million for the first stoppage.

Federal Insurance did not immediately return a request for comment.

The delayed “Mission: Impossible 7” starring Tom Cruise is due to be released in May 2022.

