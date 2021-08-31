Sara Ali Khan recently also shared her swimming video from Ladakh

Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with her killer dance moves: Watch

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has won the hearts of her millions of fans with a dance video, she shared from recent trip to Ladakh.



The Simmba actor posted the video on Instagram.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen grooving to popular song Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum from 1981 film Silsila at a scenic point in Ladakh.

She posted the video with caption “Teri Baahon Ka Sahara Jo Mila Hai. Is Bageeche Ka Kona Kona Khila Hai”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time and gone viral on social media.



Sara flew to Ladakh with her friend and fellow actress Radhika Madan last week.

She had also shared her a swimming video from there.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan.

The film was released on December 25, 2020.