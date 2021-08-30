Priyanka Chopra gets a gentle reminder from Parineeti over quirky post

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared a gentle reminder for cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband US singer Nick Jonas over their quirky posts.



The Sky Is Pink actor, who returned to US from London, took to Instagram and shared cheeky photos with Nick from their Los Angeles home.

Priyanka posted the pictures with caption “Sundays like this tho”

The Find You singer also turned to Facebook-owned app and shared the same photo with caption, “Perfect Sunday.”

The dazzling photos went viral on social media shortly after the celebrity couple shared it early on Monday morning.

Commenting on the post, Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra reminded them saying, “the family is on Instagram.”

She commented, “Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on Instagram”.

The Golmaal Again actor further disclosed, “Tries to hit like button with eyes closed.”