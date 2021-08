Liam Payne unveils peppy MV for ‘Sunshine’ track

Singer and songwriter Liam Payne recently released his official music video (MV) for a peppy music video titled Sunshine.

The song was released this Friday and is part of the official motion picture soundtrack for Ron’s Gone Wrong.

The soundtrack features a peppy disposition and a rooster hanging around Payne’s table, laying eggs.

The music video also includes cut-aways from the animated movie where the main character can be seen interacting with his malfunctioning companion device named Ron.

Check it out below: