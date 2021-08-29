Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor's dance video goes viral

Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor dance video goes viral

A throwback dance video of Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor has won the hearts of the fans on social media and gone viral.



In the video doing rounds on the internet, Nora Fatehi turns a dance teacher for co-star Shraddha.

Nora can be seen teaching dance steps to Shraddha from her music video Dilbar.

The video has gone viral on social media and won the hearts of their fans.

Nora’s music video Dilbar, released in July 2018, has crossed over one billion views on YouTube.

She celebrated the one billion milestone in march this year.

Nora has won the hearts of the fans with her dancing skills in the video.

Nora and Shraddha were last seen together in film Street Dancer 3D, released in January 2020.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan.