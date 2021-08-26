Reese Witherspoon celebrates back to school season with a dance routine

Reese Witherspoon recently turned to social media to showcase her excitement over her children finally returning to school with an impromptu dance session.

The star shared a video of her excitement to Instagram and left fans in fits over laughter over her excitement.

The post also included a caption that read, “When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself…”

Witherspoon had on a mustard yellow sweatshirt set, had a coffee mug in hand, and continued to dance right next to a large and decadent funfetti cake that highlighted the kitchen island.



