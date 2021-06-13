 
Sun Jun 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2021

Reese Witherspoon gives a ‘solid’ tip on how to achieve a summer body

Leading lady of Tinseltown, Reese Witherspoon is here to tell us how to achieve the perfect summer body without doing much.

Subtly attacking the toxic beauty standards that have made body image issues rampant amongst women, the Legally Blonde star shared her number one advice on how to get that smoking summer body.

Posting screenshots of her Twitter thread on Instagram, Witherspoon wrote: “Here are my tips on how to have the perfect summer body: 1. Have a body. That’s it. That’s the tip.”

The actor's fans were left rolling on the floor with laughter while also lauding her for slamming the toxic idea about women being a certain size. 

