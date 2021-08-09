Reese Witherspoon enjoys a fun-filled day with her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reese Witherspoon appeared to be a great mom as she enjoyed happiest moments with her sweet daughter Ava Phillippe on Saturday.
The 45-year-old actress and her 21-year-old daughter had a great fun as they appeared together in a silly, smiling shot shared by Phillippe to her Instagram on Saturday.
The mother-daughter duo could be seen grinning ear to ear as the Legally Blonde actress holds half a lime up to her eye.
"Margarita anyone?," Phillippe captioned the post.
"Margaritas for Everyone!" Witherspoon commented shortly after.
Beautiful star Witherspoon shares Ava, a student at UC Berkeley, and 17-year-old Deacon with actor Ryan Phillippe, whom she was married to for nine years. The two were given joint custody of their daughter following the split.