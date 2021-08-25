Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s latest music video ‘Lagay Pyari’ is out now

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir on Wednesday released his latest music video Lagay Pyari, featuring his wife Sarah Khan.



The Raqs-e-Bismil actor and Falak took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the release of Lagay Pyari.

Sharing the poster, Sarah Khan said “#LAGAYPYARI IS OUT NOW!”

The Akhiyan singer also shared the same poster and announced its release.



The music video has won the hearts of the fans on social media shortly after its release.



The video has amassed thousands of views within no time.

Last month, Falak Shabir also released his music video Zindagi to celebrate first wedding anniversary with Sarah Khan.

Sarah and Falak, who are expecting their first child, tied the knot on July 16, 2020.