



Nawazuddin Siddiqui hilariously recreates 'permission' scene from 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Indian actor Nawzuddin Siddiqui has re-created his iconic scene from Gangs of Wasseypur(2012) and his fans are in splits.

The actor, who recently joined host Kamiya Jani for an interview, played his character Faizal Khan from the hit movie.

Kamiya on the other hand re-created the lines of his co-star Huma Qureshi.

In the clip, fans could spot Nawaz grabbing a bite from Kamiya's plate of biryani before she asks him to take 'permission.'

A perplexed Nawazuddin looks at her while Kamiya teaches him etiquettes.

See what happens next:



