Russian actress Alexandra Djavi found dead in India

Russian actress and model Alexandra Djavi, who worked in Indian film Kanchana 3, was found dead at her apartment in Goa, according to Indian media.



According to media reports, Alexandra Djavi was found handing at her rented apartment, where she was living with her boyfriend.

Police said the actress-model was ‘mentally disturbed’ and was under medication.

Alexandra Djavi, 24 was in Goa on tourist visa.

Police is waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of the death.

Meanwhile, the police have indicated that Djavi may have committed suicide.



Indian media also reported that the model-actress had filed a complaint against a photographer in Chennai for sexual harassment in 2019.