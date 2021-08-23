Afghan actress Warina Hussain item song with Salman Khan suddenly goes viral: Video

Afghan actress Warina Hussain's item song with Salman Khan suddenly goes viral: Video

Afghan origin Bollywood actress Warina Hussain has taken the internet by storm after her item song with superstar Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 suddenly went viral.



Warina, who fled to India from Afghanistan 20 years ago, made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Loveyatri. She was launched by Salman Khan with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.

She was also seen in an item number with Salman in his Dabangg 3, released in December 2019.

Warina’s item song Munna Badnaam Hua Darling Mere Liye abruptly resurfaced on social media and went viral on the internet after she urged UN to intervene after Taliban’s takeover.

The 22-year-old actor’s stunning photos are also doing rounds on the internet following her recent interview with the Indian media.

Born in Kabul, Warina fled Afghanistan with her family 20 years ago and settled in India.

