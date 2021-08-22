Ranveer Singh takes favorite ladies Deepika Padukone, mother Anju for lunch date: See Photos

Ranveer Singh is giving special treatment to his most special women.

On Sunday, the actor was spotted hand-in-hand with wife Deepika Padukon and mother Anju Bhavnani walking towards a restaurant in Mumbai.

According to sources, the trio headed out to celebrate Anju's birthday with an intimate lunch date.

For their day out, Ranveer Singh wore a white t-shirt with a denim jacket and paired his look with ripped jeans.

Deepika on the other hand donned a red shirt with black pants and heels. Birthday girl Anju kept her look simple with a silk outfit.

Take a look:







