Sushant Singh Rajput's Facebook DP updates, shocked fans ask 'How is this possible?'

Late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left fans startled after suspicious activity on his Facebook account.

The Raabta star committed suicide in June 2020. After a sudden change in his profile picture this Thursday, mind-boggled fans wondered who is controlling the actor's social media handles.

"Oh my God I’m shocked!!!!! Who controls the Sushant account?!" asked one fan in the comments while another asked, "How is this possible?

The fans were later informed that Sushant's team decided to take over that actor's social after his death to cherish his positive energy.

"Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world." In August, his bio was updated to "Sushant Singh Rajput (21 January 1986 - 14 June 2020) was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and..." wrote the team right after Sushant's death.