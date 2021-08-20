Madhuri Dixit, Shehnaaz Gill dance video goes viral

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit and Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill set the internet on fire with their killer dance moves to track Ghagra and the video of it has gone viral on social media.



The Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared in the 'Love Special' episode of the Dance Deewane 3, where the latter shook a leg with Madhuri.

In the video, circulating on social media platforms, Shehnaaz and the Devdas actress can be seen dancing their hearts out on song Ghagra from film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Madhuri looks stunning in her sky blue saree while Shehnaaz wore a pretty blue gown.

The dance video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Rumoured lovebirds and Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the centre of attraction these days ever since their appearance on Bigg Boss OTT.

Meanwhile, the Dance Deewane 3 is being judged by Madhuri Dixit alongwith Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande