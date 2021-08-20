Alia Bhatt begins shooting of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have kick started shooting of Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.



Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Alia and Ranveer announced they have begun the shooting of the film.

Alia shared a BTS video from the sets of the film to confirm day one shooting.

She wrote in the caption “Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

Alia also shared her stunning photo from the sets in her Instagram story with caption “Day 1!!. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani.”



Ranveer also turned to Facebook-owned app and posted the same BTS video and said “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani.”

“Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK,” he continued.

Alia and Ranveer were last seen together in film Gully Boy, released in February 2019.

