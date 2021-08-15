Tristan Thompson shares a cryptic note about ‘changing’ as he reunites with Khloe Kardashian for True

Tristan Thompson shared a cryptic post about ‘changing’ a day after he and his ex Khloe Kardashian reunited and enjoyed quality time together with their daughter True.



The professional basketball player, 30 took to Instagram and shared his stylish look with the fans alongwith a cryptic note.

He wrote in the caption “Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing. Choose your circle wisely.”

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian was the first to shower praises on Tristan Thompson.



Tristan shared the post about ‘changing’ and ‘growing’ a day after he was spotted with his ex Khloe as the former couple attended the screening of Paw Patrol with their daughter True on Friday afternoon.

Khloe Kardashian and Thompson recently split again over cheating accusation following their reconciliation in June this year.