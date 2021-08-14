Feroze Khan thanks fans for love as he reaches 5 million Instagram followers

Pakistani star Feroze Khan has expressed his excitement after he reached five million followers on Instagram.



Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor shared his adorable photo to thank his fans for their love and support.

He said “I’m at 5 million of YOU today, the story starts here. With a huge thanks and love. #ALLHUMDULLILAH.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars congratulated Feroze Khan on achieving the five million milestone.



Turkish actor Celal AL, who essays the role of Abdur Rehman in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also congratulated Feroze Khan for crossing the five million followers on Instagram.

Celal commented in Turkish language saying “Maşallah Gardaşımm” followed by clapping hands emoticon.

On the work front, Feroze Khan is currently seen in Geo TV’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.