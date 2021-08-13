Aima Baig shares stunning photos with Shahbaz Shigri from their engagement dinner

Pakistani singer Aima Baig set the internet on fire as she delighted her millions of fans with stunning photos from her engagement dinner with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri.



Taking to Instagram, the Groove Mera singer posted the loved-up photos with Shigri with a touching note.

She wrote “Engagement Dinner photo dump...Dont even need to explain how happy i was, clearly its there on my face.”

“Thankyou @shahbazshigri for bringing that crazy smile back on my face again, couldnt ask for a better person to handle my craziness.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Aima and Shahbaz Shigri got engaged on July 24, 2021.

Shahbaz Shigri had confirmed their engagement on Instagram.

Sharing their PDA-filled photo, he had said “I met the coolest girl in the world and somehow, she decided to keep me. @aima_baig_official”.



