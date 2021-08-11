Ekta Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor ‘best’ on her journey as a producer

Indian filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has extended best wishes to diva Kareena Kapoor on her journey as a film producer and welcomed her on board for their next with immense happiness, pride and excitement.



Taking to Instagram, Ekta shared a lovely photo with Kareena and said “It’s with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I’d like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next.”

“Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now!”.

“I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film. With women front-lining big ticket films, it’s only right that they get a piece of the pie like their male-counterparts.”

She further said “28 years ago, when my mum and I started our production house, everyone thought my dad was ‘The Producer’ and that we worked for him… we tried to tell people that while he’s a huge support system to us, WE are actually the producers here!”



“The notion of a ‘producer’ back then was strongly associated only with a man.

“Decades later, people have finally gotten around to accepting that a ‘producer’ doesn’t necessarily mean ‘male’! It’s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one!”

The filmmaker continued “I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer…adding another feather to her already illustrious career!”

“May we have more of her in our tribe!” followed by a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor has turned producer and announced on Tuesday she has joined hands with Ekta Kapoor to produce filmmaker Hansal Mehta's next project.

She will also star in the film.