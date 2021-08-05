PIA decides not to serve mineral water on domestic flights

File photo. A PIA aircraft.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to not serve mineral water bottles to passengers on domestic flights, Geo News reported Thursday.

Half-litre bottles of mineral water will not be provided to passengers on domestic flights of the national flag-bearer, according to a notification issued by PIA's Manager Flight Services.

The flight crew will provide water in glasses to passengers on demand, read the notification. The flight crew will provide the implementation report of the new directive through the log book, as per the notification.

Earlier on March 25, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had imposed a ban on serving water to passengers on domestic flights to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to report published in Express Tribune .

According to a notification issued by the DG CAA, the passengers would be provided with disposable water bottles to ensure their safety.

The water bottles will be attached to each of the seats before the boarding of passengers, the notification had read.