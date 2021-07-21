Kapil Sharma, TKSS team get vaccinated against coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
'The Kapil Sharma Show' team including host comedian Kapil Sharma got their Covid-19 vaccine and shared the news with the fans.
Kapil Sharma and co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sudesh Lehri received their Covid-19 vaccine jabs before beginning of the shoot for show.
Kapil took to Instagram and shared a photo alongwith the cast of the show from the vaccination centre in Mumbai to inform his fans that they are vaccinated.
He posted the photo with caption “Are you? #vaccinated #covid #covid19 #2021”.
Earlier this week, Kapil Sharma turned to Facebook-owned app and shared a series of adorable photos with the co-stars.
He posted the pictures with caption “new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.”